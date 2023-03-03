Amid unrest in Moldova, Nice advises fans not to travel

NICE, France (AP) — French club Nice has advised fans not to travel to Moldova for a Europa Conference League game next week. It comes amid street protests and unrest in Moldova where authorities have alleged Russian-backed attempts to destabilize the government. Nice says the security situation for fans in Moldova is “unfavorable, to say the least.” Nice is scheduled to play Thursday against Sheriff in the Moldovan capital Chisinau. It’s the first leg in the round of 16. Moldovan authorities and UEFA made Sheriff play its home game in the previous round in an empty stadium against Partizan from Serbia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.