Amid own uncertain future, Mbappé hits out at treatment of Messi in France

Kylian Mbappé’s has hit out at the treatment of Lionel Messi during his time at Paris Saint-Germain following the high-profile departure of the Argentina star. Messi’s final months at PSG were marked by jeers from fans. Mbappé said in an interview with Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport that Messi “didn’t get the respect he deserved in France.”

