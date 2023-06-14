Amid own uncertain future, Mbappé hits out at treatment of Messi in France

By DANIELLA MATAR The Associated Press
French soccer player Kylian Mbappe gestures during a training session with the French national team at the national soccer team training center in Clairefontaine, west of Paris, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The door is open for Real Madrid to try signing Kylian Mbappé because the France superstar decided not to extend his Paris Saint-Germain contract into 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michel Euler]

Kylian Mbappé’s has hit out at the treatment of Lionel Messi during his time at Paris Saint-Germain following the high-profile departure of the Argentina star. Messi’s final months at PSG were marked by jeers from fans. Mbappé said in an interview with Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport that Messi “didn’t get the respect he deserved in France.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.