Amid Masters prep, McIlroy and DeChambeau among players agreeing that divided golf isn’t ideal

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau will be the in the same place next week, when they head to Augusta National for the Masters. They’re saying the same things this week, albeit a golf world apart. Sounding an alarm going into the year’s first major, McIlroy and DeChambeau were among players from both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf League on Wednesday speaking out — perhaps a bit more forcefully than before — on a need for the game to somehow reunite or risk further eroding its fanbase.

