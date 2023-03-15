Amid Man United bids, UEFA head hints at owners rule review

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin says it should rethink its rules that prevent clubs in related ownership from playing in the same competition such as the Champions League. Čeferin tells former Manchester United player Gary Neville in an interview that UEFA was “not thinking about United only” in considering a review. Man United owners the Glazer family have invited offers to buy the storied club. A Qatari-funded bid and British industrialist Jim Ratcliffe have declared interest. A Qatari sovereign wealth fund already owns Champions League regular Paris Saint-Germain and Ratcliffe’s chemicals firm INEOS owns Nice, which regularly plays in UEFA competitions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.