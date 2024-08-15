Amid historic struggles, White Sox will drop season ticket prices for 2025

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox are lowering season-ticket prices for 2025 by an average of 10% with the team struggling through one of the worst seasons baseball has ever seen. The White Sox were 22-92 entering their Wednesday game against the New York Yankees and are on course for the second-worst winning percentage (.240) of the modern era. The 1916 Philadelphia Athletics (.235) finished 36-117. Senior vice president Brooks Boyer says the White Sox “thought it was important that it’s something that we do for our season ticketholders who have been very loyal to us.”

