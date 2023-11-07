Amid controversy, the Portland Timbers introduce Phil Neville as their new head coach

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Phil Neville has been introduced as the new head coach of the Portland Timbers amid concerns from the Major League Soccer team’s fan base over some of his past posts on social media, as well as his coaching record at Inter Miami. Neville has apologized before for sexist Twitter posts from more than a decade ago. He signed a deal with Portland that will keep him as the head coach through the 2026 season. He was dismissed by Inter Miami in June.

