Amid all the fascination with Bronny at No. 55, NBA history says that pick rarely leads to stardom

The best No. 55 pick in NBA history is likely Patty Mills, who had to overcome long odds to make it to the league and become part of a championship squad. Mills says he embraced the challenge. Bronny James probably needs that same sort of thinking. Bronny is likely going to have to adopt that approach. The son of the NBA’s all-time scoring leader LeBron James, Bronny was the No. 55 pick in this year’s draft by the Lakers — his dad’s team.

