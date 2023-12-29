Amid 28-game losing streak, Detroit showed it can compete with NBA’s best. Now a win would be nice.

BOSTON (AP) — Pistons coach Monty Williams believes that his team can compete with anybody in the NBA, and now he has proof. The Pistons opened a 21-point lead over the league-best Celtics and forced overtime before Boston pulled out a 128-122 victory and sent Detroit to an NBA record-tying 28th loss in a row. It was the first time all season the Pistons led by more than 20 points, and the first time they had gotten to overtime in the two months since their last win. Detroit fell to 2-29 and matched the “Trust the Process” Philadelphia 76ers with 28 consecutive losses. The Pistons need a victory at home against Toronto on Saturday night to avoid breaking the record.

