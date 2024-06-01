Amick belts three-run home run and top-seeded Tennessee tops Northern Kentucky 9-3 in NCAA opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bill Amick hit a three-run home run — one of three long balls for top-seeded Tennessee — and the Volunteers rolled past Northern Kentucky 9-3 at the Knoxville Regional. Northern Kentucky struck first when Cleary Simpson hit the third pitch of the game deep to right-center field for a home run. But by the time Amick cracked his home run in the fourth, the No. 1 overall seed Volunteers led 6-1 and were headed to Saturday’s matchup against Indiana. Hunter Ensley and Dylan Dreiling also hit home runs for Tennessee. Dreiling went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and Amick was 1-for-3 and scored three times.

