Ames takes first-round lead at Senior British Open at Carnoustie, four players a stroke behind

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) — Stephen Ames has shot a four-under 68 to take the first-round lead at the Senior British Open at Carnoustie. The naturalized Canadian citizen from Trinidad had a one-stroke lead Thursday over four players — Richard Green, Paul Broadhurst, Peter Baker and K.J. Choi. Scott Hend shot 70 and was in sixth place. Padraig Harrington, Retief Goosen and Thomas Bjorn shot 71. Darren Clarke and Bernhard Langer had 74 and Vijay Singh shot 78. John Daly, who withdrew from the British Open last week with an apparent left knee injury during the first round, also withdrew ahead of play starting at Carnoustie.

