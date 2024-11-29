Ames scores 16 points, Virginia jumps out early and cruises past cold-shooting Holy Cross 67-41

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Dai Dai Ames scored 16 points to lead Virginia to a 67-41 victory over Holy Cross. Holy Cross was scoreless inside the final six minutes of the game, missing five field-goal attempts plus a free throw that included Anthony Robinson blocking Declan Ryan’s layup attempt to end it. Ames shot 6 of 9 from the floor. Andrew Rohde and Isaac McKneely added 13 points apiece for Virginia (5-2). The trio combined for eight of the Cavaliers’ nine 3-pointers. Max Green made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points to lead Holy Cross (4-4).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.