America’s Cup sets sail in Barcelona with New Zealand defending the Auld Mug

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The world’s oldest international sports trophy, best yachtsmen and cutting-edge design and technology will come together in Barcelona when the 37th edition of the America’s Cup starts on Thursday.

Five boats – from Italy, the United States, Britain, Switzerland and France – will spend the coming weeks racing in the Mediterranean waves to decide which will earn the honor of trying to dethrone the almighty Emirates Team New Zealand for the Auld Mug.

As the two-time defender, the Kiwis chose Barcelona’s choppy waters as the venue and helped establish the rules and boat design for this edition. They also get a guaranteed spot in the final to be held in October.

The results of three years of work and massive investment will now be put to the test.

“It is starting to get serious in a hurry. We are now racing for keeps,” Ben Ainslie, skipper of British team INEOS Britannia, said Wednesday.

A spectator watches the race as Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team's AC75 boat sails during the America's Cup Preliminary Regatta ahead of the 37th America's Cup sailing race off the coast of Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. The world's oldest international sports trophy, along with the best yachtsmen and cutting-edge design and technology, will come together in Barcelona when the 37th edition of the America's Cup starts on Thursday. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort

Here is what else you need to know about the equivalent of the World Cup of sailing.

Sci-fi Boats

For anyone who has not followed the foiling revolution in sailing over the past decade, America’s Cup yachts look more like something designed to fly through outer space in a sci-fi film than a traditional sailboat.

The only parts more or less recognizable are the rudder, mast, mainsail and jib on the foiling 75-foot monohull that the champions chose as the boat type for these regattas. This AC75 is an evolution of the 2021 monohulls, which were a radical leap from the catamarans that the same New Zealand team sailed to victory in 2017.

If you are looking for a skipper standing tall at the helm while sailors scamper around the deck, then forget it. The helmeted crew members are tucked into cockpits, keeping them out of the wind and favoring the boats’ aerodynamics.

But the most remarkable feature of these boats are the two hydrofoils, attached to winglike appendages port and starboard, that make these boats look like giant water strider insects. The foils enable these wonders of nautical engineering to spend more time with the bottom of their hulls above the water than submerged while racing. Their “T” shape resembles the inverted tail of an orca whale, and their 4.5-meter span sustains the more than six-ton boat as it rockets over the water at 50 knots per hour (92 kph/57.5 mph).

8-man Crew

All the teams have two helmsmen for this race – copying a move made by the Italian Luna Rossa team three years ago. The two helmsmen take turns steering and watching the other’s blind spot since each one has half his visibility cut off by the sails. Behind them there are two trimmers.

Gone this time are the grinders. Instead, each boat has four cyclists, called “cyclors” — many of whom are world-class rowers — who pedal away to power the hydraulic mechanisms needed to trim the sails and rotate the mast.

The Defender

Emirates Team New Zealand won the America’s Cup in 1995 and 2000 before winning the last two editions.

They are without a doubt the team to beat.

The team led by Grant Dalton has earned the respect of their rivals for their daring boat designs and flawless execution. They will participate in the opening round, but their points won’t count. They will then sit out the next two rounds while the remaining teams duke it out to see which will meet them in the final.

Peter Burling is back at the helm after helping the team win in 2017 and 2021. He is joined by fellow Olympic medalist Nathan Outteridge in steering their super-sleek Taihoro yacht.

The Challengers

— Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team reached the last final in 2021 — and lost 7-3. The team representing the Sicily Yacht Club is steered by helmsmen Jimmy Spithill and Francesco Bruni.

— INEOS Britannia is hoping to end Britain’s painfully long search for a title. No team has challenged as many times as the British, a losing streak which started back in 1851 when they were bettered by the schooner America in a race around the Isle of Wight. INEOS is led by helmsman and Olympic great Ainslie and is supported by the Mercedes Formula 1 team.

— NYYC American Magic is back after its 2021 campaign ended shortly after its Patriot boat capsized and almost sank. The New York Yacht Club draws on the history of having won the first edition and then successfully defending the title 24 times until that incredible 132-year run ended in 1983. It’s helmed by Tom Slingsby, the sailor of the year, an Australian who has an American passport thanks to his American mother, and Englishman Paul Goodison, a fellow Olympic gold medalist.

__ Alinghi Red Bull Racing is backed by the sports drink giant and its F1 team. The Swiss outfit is seeking a title after the landlocked nation won the cup in 2003 and 2007. It has been training in Barcelona the longest after setting up base here two years ago.

__ Orient Express Racing Team comes with a boat based on a design it purchased from the New Zealand team. The last team to arrive in Barcelona, the French face the extra challenge of having less on-site practice time.

The Format

A round-robin stage will eliminate the weakest challenger by Sept. 8. The remaining four will have two playoff series to decide which boat will take on New Zealand in a best-of-13 series starting on Oct. 12.

This year’s event also includes a new Women’s America’s Cup and a youth competition.

The Race Course

The racing will take place in the same stretch of water used for the sailing events at the 1992 Olympics.

Boats zigzag back and forth across a rectangular race course located in waters just off the Barcelona beachfront, within view of fans on the shore. Boats have to pass through a pair of buoys – called a gate – and perform hairpin turns by shifting from one foil to the other.

Several teams have said that Barcelona’s waters can produce trickier race conditions than, for example, Auckland, since there is no natural bay to stop the wave action that comes from far offshore and often goes in a direction off-angle from the wind.

Race starts are crucial as boats maneuver to be in a leading position when they hit the starting line.

The Venue

In choosing Spain, New Zealand broke with its tradition of picking Auckland as this edition’s venue because of the need to ensure a big payday. And what better place to ensure people would flock to see the event than one of Europe’s major Mediterranean destinations?

The last regatta in New Zealand was held when the world was still in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic. That meant there were scant crowds and little of the glamor – think superyachts and wealthy sailing amateurs — who are expected to be back en masse at Barcelona. Fashion and luxury goods designer Louis Vuitton has returned as the official sponsor of the race, and the trophy is secured in a custom Louis Vuitton case when it travels.

Barcelona calculates the event will attract some 2.5 million tourists and leave over a billion euros in the city. It is being held during an upsurge in citizen complaints against what they consider “overtourism” and skyrocketing rents.

AP Sports Writer Bernie Wilson contributed from San Diego.

