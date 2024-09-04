America’s Cup races postponed due to storms a day after lightning struck near yacht

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The America’s Cup organizers have called off Wednesday’s races due to stormy weather, a day after lightning struck near a sailing yacht. The race committee opted to push back the day’s races to an unspecified date after storms gathered over Barcelona’s Mediterranean coast and unleashed more lightning and steady rain. The decision came after a race was called off on Tuesday when lightning struck a few hundred meters (yards) from Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli’s racing boat. Organizers immediately ordered for the race against Team Emirates New Zealand to be abandoned.

