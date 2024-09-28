America’s Cup race between Britannia and Luna Rossa timed out after winds die

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — America’s Cup officials stopped the third race between INEOS Britannia and Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli after winds died and neither team could finish within the time limit. The British yacht was leading the race. Italian fans celebrated on the shore when it was announced the race was being stopped because there was no winner inside the 45-minute time limit that starts ticking after leg one of six. The challenger final remains at 1-1. The redo of race three is pushed back to Sunday. The first to seven wins will lift the Louis Vuitton Cup and try to topple defending champion Team Emirates New Zealand for the America’s Cup next month.

