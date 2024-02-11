Americans Tommy Paul and Marcos Giron advance to Dallas Open final

DALLAS (AP) — Second-seeded Tommy Paul and unseeded Marcos Giron have won in straight sets to set up an all-American final in the Dallas Open. Paul beat No. 3 seed Ben Shelton of the U.S., 6-2, 6-4, in the semifinals, and Giron rolled over a seeded opponent again. Giron topped No. 4 seed Adrian Mannarino of France, 6-1, 6-3. The 30-year-old Giron is seeking his first ATP Tour title Sunday. Paul’s only title came in 2021 in Stockholm.

