SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — It’s a world record that might only last a day. Still, the U.S. mixed 4×400 meter relay team owns it. The team of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown finished the four laps in an event that’s only 5 years old in 3 minutes, 7.41 seconds to break the mark of 3:08.80 set at world championships last year. All the record did was place the Americans in Saturday’s final, where the record will be in jeopardy again.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.