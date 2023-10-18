Americans Schauffele, Morikawa, and Fowler play first event since loss 3 weeks ago in Ryder Cup

INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and Rickie Fowler are playing for the first time since the Ryder Cup, hoping there’s no individual hangover from the Americans’ lopsided loss to Team Europe in Italy three weeks ago. The Zozo Championship, the only PGA Tour event in Japan, is friendly ground since all three have family ties to the country. Schauffele particulary has good vibes after winning the gold medal two years ago in the Tokyo Olympics. Morikawa, not so much, having lost a playoff for the bronze medal to C.T. Pan of Taiwan.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.