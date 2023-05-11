Americans on the comeback: Kenin and Townsend produce upset wins at Italian Open

By ANDREW DAMPF The Associated Press
Belarus' Victoria Azarenka serves the ball to Sloane Stephens of the US during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, Thursday May 11, 2023.(Fabrizio Corradetti/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Fabrizio Corradetti]

ROME (AP) — Two Americans who tasted success at a young age and then struggled to maintain their level produced upset victories at the Italian Open. Sofia Kenin beat the reigning Australian Open champion and second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (4), 6-2 and Taylor Townsend eliminated third-ranked Jessica Pegula 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. Kenin has struggled with injuries since winning the Australian Open in 2020 while Townsend was once a child prodigy who is now coming back from maternity leave. Kenin is ranked No. 134 while Townsend is No. 168 and had to go through qualifying. Townsend is also celebrating a career-high ranking of No. 6 in doubles this week.

