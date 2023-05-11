Americans on the comeback: Kenin and Townsend produce upset wins at Italian Open

ROME (AP) — Two Americans who tasted success at a young age and then struggled to maintain their level produced upset victories at the Italian Open. Sofia Kenin beat the reigning Australian Open champion and second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (4), 6-2 and Taylor Townsend eliminated third-ranked Jessica Pegula 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. Kenin has struggled with injuries since winning the Australian Open in 2020 while Townsend was once a child prodigy who is now coming back from maternity leave. Kenin is ranked No. 134 while Townsend is No. 168 and had to go through qualifying. Townsend is also celebrating a career-high ranking of No. 6 in doubles this week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.