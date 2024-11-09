Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates win ice dance at figure skating’s NHK Trophy

TOKYO (AP) — Two-time and reigning world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States turned in a dominant free dance to win the ice dance event at the NHK Trophy. First after Friday’s rhythm dance, the U.S. champions executed level four spins and lifts on their way to 129.63 points for a total of 215.95 on Saturday. Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko, also of the United States, were second with 198.97 points while Allison Reed and Saulius Ambrulevicius of Lithuania took third with 195.52.

