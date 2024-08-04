Americans Hughes and Cheng advance to quarterfinals in Paris Olympics beach volleyball tournament

PARIS (AP) — Americans Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes have advanced to the beach volleyball quarterfinals despite losing a set for the first time at the Paris Olympics. The U.S. women won 21-18, 17-21, 15-12. They will play Switzerland’s Tanja Hueberli and Nina Brunner, who beat Spain earlier in the day. On the other night match, Brazil’s Evandro and Arthur eliminated the Dutch team of Matthew Immers and Steven van de Velde. Van de Velde was convicted of raping a 12-year-old British girl in 2016.

