Americans go for another win in the Presidents Cup. Jon Rahm is back on the European tour

The Presidents Cup returns to Royal Montreal for the second time. This is the 15th edition of the matches between the United States and an International team of players from countries everywhere but Europe. The Americans are going for their 10th straight victory in what has become a very one-sided affair. Jon Rahm couldn’t play the weekend at the LIV finale because of the flu. He’s in the field for the Spanish Open. It’s his first European tour event since he bolted for LIV last December. The LPGA Tour heads to Arkansas for one of only two 54-hole events.

