Americans edge British in close race as sailing resumes at America’s Cup

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — NYYC American Magic has won a nailbiter against INEOS Britannia as sailing resumed at the 37th America’s Cup after bad weather off Barcelona. The matchup between the oldest rivals in the 173-year-old regatta featured lead changes right up to the finish. Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli stayed perfect at 5-0 after beating France’s Orient Express Racing Team. The Americans and British are both 3-2. Alinghi Red Bull Racing is 1-4, Orient Express 1-5. The opening double round-robin stage of the competition will eliminate the lowest-scoring yacht by Sunday. The remaining four will then decide who faces Emirates Team New Zealand in the finals.

