Americans Coco Gauff, Emma Navarro reach Auckland Classic semifinals

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff moved into the semifinals of the Auckland Tennis Classic with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Varvara Gracheva of France on a rainy quarterfinals day. The top-seeded player and defending champion needed only 24 minutes to win the first set and took the match in 52 minutes. Gauff hasn’t dropped a set at the tournament and didn’t drop a set in winning the tournament last year. Rain delayed the start of the match and was threatening at the end. But Gauff rushed to victory with dark clouds gathering, sending down five aces. Gauff will play fellow American Emma Navarro in the semifinals. The fourth-seeded Navarro beat Petra Martic of France 6-4, 4-3.

