American wrestlers Spencer Lee, Aaron Brooks and Helen Maroulis to compete in Olympic medal matches

PARIS (AP) — Three U.S. wrestlers – Spencer Lee, Aaron Brooks and Helen Maroulis – have earned the right to wrestle for Olympic freestyle medals in Paris. Lee will go for gold. He dominated the 57-kilogram semifinal from the start to beat Uzbekistan’s Gulomjon Abdullaev 14-4 on technical superiority in under three minutes. Helen Maroulis, a gold medalist in 2016 and a silver medalist in 2021, will attempt to become the first American woman to win three Olympic medals in a 57-kilogram bronze-medal match. Aaron Brooks will fight for bronze at 86 kilograms.

