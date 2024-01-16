American winger Cade Cowell signs with Chivas, leaving San Jose

Winger Cade Cowell has signed with the Mexican club Chivas Guadalajara, leaving the San Jose Earthquakes of Major League Soccer after five seasons. The 20-year-old, who has U.S. and Mexican citizenship, scored 10 goals in 104 MLS regular season appearances, including one goal in 23 regular season games last year. He left U.S. training camp last week, where the Americans are preparing for an exhibition against Slovenia this Saturday at San Antonio. Cowell has one goal in eight international appearances.

