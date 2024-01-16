American winger Cade Cowell signs with Chivas, leaving San Jose

FILE - Cade Cowell of the United States controls the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group B soccer match against Fiji at the Bicentenario stadium in San Juan, Argentina, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Winger Cade Cowell has left U.S. training camp ahead of a possible transfer from San Jose to Mexico's Chivas Guadalajara. The 20-year had been with the group practicing for a Jan. 20 exhibition against Slovenia at San Antonio. No replacement for Cowell was announced Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, by the U.S. Soccer Federation.(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Natacha Pisarenko]

Winger Cade Cowell has signed with the Mexican club Chivas Guadalajara, leaving the San Jose Earthquakes of Major League Soccer after five seasons. The 20-year-old, who has U.S. and Mexican citizenship, scored 10 goals in 104 MLS regular season appearances, including one goal in 23 regular season games last year. He left U.S. training camp last week, where the Americans are preparing for an exhibition against Slovenia this Saturday at San Antonio. Cowell has one goal in eight international appearances.

