American volleyball star Jordan Larson comes out of retirement to play in fourth Olympics

Decorated American outside hitter Jordan Larson had retired after winning that elusive gold medal for the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics. She got married and was ready to start a family. Then her life took another turn when her marriage didn’t work out and she realized she still wanted to play volleyball once again. U.S. coach Karch Kiraly welcomed her back with open arms, and Larson is primed to play in her fourth Olympics this summer in Paris. At age 37 no less.

