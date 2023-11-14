American teenager Lia Block to race in next year’s F1 Academy season for ART team

WANTAGE, England (AP) — Formula One team Williams says American teenager Lia Block will drive for the ART Grand Prix team in next year’s F1 Academy season. The 17-year-old Block will represent Williams on the 2024 F1 Academy grid after joining the Williams Driver Academy program. Block says “this is something I never could have dreamed of” and “I can’t wait to embrace this new experience.” Block became the youngest American Rally Association champion in history when she won the Open Two-Wheel Drive class this year. Her debut in F1 Academy racing marks her first full season of open-wheel racing and Williams says she recently underwent testing in open-wheel cars to prepare.

