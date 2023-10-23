American team drawn to start United Cup title defense in Perth

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz will start the U.S. team’s United Cup defense in late December at Perth, where Novak Djokovic’s Serbia squad and Iga Swiatek’s Poland lineup have also been drawn to play in the group stage of the mixed team tournament. The 18 teams have been divided into six groups. Nine countries will be based in Perth on Australia’s west coast and nine in Sydney for the preliminary stage from Dec. 29. It is one of the main tune-up events for the Australian Open that starts in Melbourne on Jan. 14.

