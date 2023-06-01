American Taylor Fritz shushes booing French Open crowd after he beats French player

PARIS (AP) — The French Open crowd was not happy with American player Taylor Fritz after he beat one of their own so they booed and whistled relentlessly. Fritz’s response? He told them to shush. Over and over again. The 25-year-old from California who is seeded No. 9 at Roland Garros got into a back-and-forth with the fans at Court Suzanne Lenglen after his 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 comeback victory over 78th-ranked Arthur Rinderknech in the second round on Thursday night. Rinderknech had been the last Frenchman in the bracket.

