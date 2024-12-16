American swimmer Gretchen Walsh adds to her record collection at world short course championships
American swimmer Gretchen Walsh set her 10th world record at the world short course championships with gold in the 50-meter freestyle final before adding an 11th as part of the winning U.S. team in the women’s 4×100 medley relay. Walsh finished the 50 free at Budapest’s Duna Arena in 22.83 seconds — .22 ahead of fellow American Kate Douglass in second. Walsh later extended her world record total to 11 — nine individual and two in relays — when the United States, comprised of Regan Smith, Lilly King, Walsh and Douglass, won the relay in 3 minutes, 40.41 seconds. That started with Smith’s backstroke lead-off leg of 54.02 seconds which was also a world record.
