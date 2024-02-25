American striker Balogun scores early and misses late penalty as Monaco wins 3-2 at Lens

PARIS (AP) — American forward Folarin Balogun has scored early and then missed a late penalty before his teammate Takumi Minamino reprieved him with an injury-time goal as Monaco won 3-2 at Lens. Goalkeeper Brice Samba saved Balogun’s 82nd-minute penalty. It was awarded after Balogun was fouled in a French league thriller. Lens rallied from 2-0 down but conceded again in the second minute of stoppage time when Minamino’s fine shot from the right found the left corner. Monaco’s win moved it provisionally up to third place ahead of Nice’s home game against last-place Clermont. In another late game, runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain hosted Rennes.

