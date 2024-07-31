American star Ryan Murphy fails to advance to Olympic final in 200 backstroke

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Ryan Murphy came to the Paris Olympics hoping to reclaim his backstroke crowns. He’ll have to settle for a single bronze medal. The 29-year-old Floridian has been eliminated in the semifinals of the 200-meter backstroke. His time of 1 minutes, 56.62 seconds was only 10th-fastest out of 16 swimmers, leaving him a tenth of a second away from the top-eight time he needed to advance to the final. Murphy is still trying to figure out what happened. He says he “just didn’t gauge it well enough.” The stunner came two days after Murphy won a bronze in the 100 back.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.