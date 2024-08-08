American sport climber Sam Watson leaves Paris Olympics with world record but without gold medal

LE BOURGET, France (AP) — Sam Watson is leaving the Paris Games with another world record but without the Olympic gold medal. The American broke the sport climbing speed world record on Thursday for the second time at the Paris Olympics, but the feat came in the fight for the bronze after he was eliminated in the semifinals. The 18-year-old Watson lost to Wu Peng of China in the semifinals before setting a mark of 4.74 seconds in the third-place heat. Watson first broke the record with a time of 4.75 in an elimination heat two days ago. He had held the previous record of 4.79 since April.

