American slalom canoeist Casey Eichfeld seeks first Olympic podium on record fourth try

Casey Eichfeld has qualified for the Olympics in canoe slalom, becoming the first American to qualify for four Olympics in slalom. He previously qualified in 2008, 2012 and 2016. He considered retirement after failing to qualify for the Tokyo games. Now 34, he seeks his first Olympic medal. His best Olympic finish was seventh in 2016. The United States has not won a gold medal in canoe slalom since the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, when Joe Jacobi and Scott Strausbaugh teamed for a canoe doubles victory.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.