American skier Bella Wright sustains minor injury in downhill crash

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — American skier Bella Wright sustained just a minor injury after crashing in a World Cup downhill race. Wright had been airlifted off the course but later returned to the finish area with bandages on her chin. The U.S. Ski Team says she sustained “just a little chin laceration.” Wright lost control midway through her run down the Olympia delle Tofane course and was immediately tended to by medical personnel. Then she was loaded onto a stretcher and taken off the mountain by helicopter. On Friday, teammate Mikaela Shiffrin and Olympic downhill champion Corinne Suter were also airlifted off the mountain.

