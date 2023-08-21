American Sha’Carri Richardson caps comeback by winning wild 100 meters at worlds

By EDDIE PELLS The Associated Press
Sha'Carri Richardson, of the United States, reacts after her women's 100 meter semifinal heat during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — American Sha’Carri Richardson won the women’s 100-meter world title Monday, outsprinting a star-studded field to take a gold medal two years after a positive marijuana test derailed her Olympic dreams.

Running on the far outside in Lane 9, Richardson finished in 10.65 seconds to match the year’s best time and set the world-championship record.

She beat Shericka Jackson of Jamaica by .07 seconds and five-time champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce by .12.

