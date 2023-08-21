American Sha’Carri Richardson caps comeback by winning wild 100 meters at worlds

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — American Sha’Carri Richardson won the women’s 100-meter world title Monday, outsprinting a star-studded field to take a gold medal two years after a positive marijuana test derailed her Olympic dreams.

Running on the far outside in Lane 9, Richardson finished in 10.65 seconds to match the year’s best time and set the world-championship record.

She beat Shericka Jackson of Jamaica by .07 seconds and five-time champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce by .12.

