American Sepp Kuss leads Spanish Vuelta before decisive day. Dainese wins 19th stage after sprint

ÍSCAR, Spain (AP) — Sepp Kuss is one day’s competitive racing away from becoming the first American man to win a Grand Tour title in a decade after he had no problem keeping the overall lead of the Spanish Vuelta on Friday. Kuss and his Jumbo-Visma teammates Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic have a comfortable hold on the top three spots. Saturday’s 208-kilometer (129-mile) ride from Manzanares El Real to Guadarrama in hilly country outside the capital will effectively decide the winner. Racing custom dictates that contenders for the title respect the overall times heading into Sunday’s final and mostly ceremonial stage in Madrid. The 25-year-old Alberto Dainese beat Filippo Ganna to the finish line Friday in the flat 177-kilometer (110-mile) 19th stage.

