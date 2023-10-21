American sensation Ilia Malinin flawless on opening night of Skate America

American figure skater Ilia Malinin was flawless on the opening night of Skate America, scoring 104.06 points for his short program Friday night to take a big lead into the free skate. Kevin Aymoz of France was second with 97.34 points and Shun Sato of Japan third with 91.61 points. Malinin was perfect on all three of his jumping passes, including a difficult quad lutz-triple toe combination. In the pairs competition, Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel of Germany overcame her fall on the side-by-side triple salchow to score 63.59 points and take a slim lead over Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud of Canada.

