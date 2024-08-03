American rower Meghan Musnicki ‘heartbroken’ after ending the Olympics without a medal in Paris

VAIRES-SUR-MARNE, France (AP) — It was a “soul crushing” end to the Paris Olympics for 41-year-old Meghan Musnicki, the oldest American woman to ever row at the Summer Games. Musnicki and her U.S. teammates finished fifth in the final of the women’s eight on Saturday in what was likely Musnicki’s last Olympic race. Musnicki was the last active link to the U.S. women’s eight dynasty that won every Olympic and world title from 2006 to 2016. Her Olympic victories came with the women’s eight in London in 2012 and in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

