American Rose Zhang shoots 7-under 65 to take the third-round lead at the LPGA Malaysia tournament

By The Associated Press
Rose Zhang of the United States watches her shot on the fairway on the second hole during the third round of the LPGA Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Vincent Thian]

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Rose Zhang birdied the 18th hole for a 7-under 65 and a one-stroke lead after three rounds of the Maybank Championship on the LPGA Tour. The American had an 18-under total of 198 on the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club course. Atthaya Thitikul was tied for second place after a 62 with fellow Thai player Jasmine Suwannapura (67), who led after the first two rounds. Kim Sei-young of South Korea was in fourth place after a 65, three strokes behind Zhang.

