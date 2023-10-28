American Rose Zhang shoots 7-under 65 to take the third-round lead at the LPGA Malaysia tournament

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Rose Zhang birdied the 18th hole for a 7-under 65 and a one-stroke lead after three rounds of the Maybank Championship on the LPGA Tour. The American had an 18-under total of 198 on the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club course. Atthaya Thitikul was tied for second place after a 62 with fellow Thai player Jasmine Suwannapura (67), who led after the first two rounds. Kim Sei-young of South Korea was in fourth place after a 65, three strokes behind Zhang.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.