American players Shelton, Tiafoe exit Paris Masters in opening round, Murray also loses

PARIS (AP) — Americans Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe have both lost in the first round of the Paris Masters tournament. The 14th-seeded Tiafoe fell 6-3, 6-4 to Alexander Bublik and No. 15 Shelton was undone 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-3 by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Alex de Minaur saved one match point and rallied from 2-5 down in the third set to beat 2016 champion Andy Murray 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-5 in a three-hour match. The 13th-seeded de Minaur is unbeaten in six matches against Murray.

