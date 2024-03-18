American-owned Leeds coached by promotion specialist Farke on fast track back to Premier League

English soccer club Leeds is on a fast track back to the English Premier League. Its American owners including golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas can feel happy they picked the right club and the right coach to revive it. The San Francisco-based 49ers Enterprises ownership group took full control last July of a team recently relegated from the Premier League. It hired German coach Daniel Farke who specializes in promotion to the top tier. Leeds went top of the second-tier Championship Sunday by beating Millwall. Leeds had trailed longtime leader Leicester by 17 points on Jan. 1.

