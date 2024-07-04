American Outlaws supporters’ group calls for Gregg Berhalter’s ouster as US coach

The U.S. soccer team’s largest supporters’ group has called for coach Gregg Berhalter’s ouster following the team’s first-round elimination from the Copa America. The American Outlaws issued a statement two days after a 1-0 loss to Uruguay. The group says: “There needs to be accountability and a plan to move forward for the USMNT” and adds it’s time to make a change in the head coaching position. Berhalter has led the team to seven wins, six losses and one draw since returning in September.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.