American Olympic ski jumper Patrick Gasienica dies in motorcycle accident at 24

BULL VALLEY, Ill. (AP) — U.S. Olympic ski jumper Patrick Gasienica has died at the age of 24. Gasienica died after being involved in a motorcycle accident on Monday night in the northwest Chicago suburbs, according to the Bull Valley Police Department. He competed for the United States last year in the Beijing Games. Gasienica finished 49th and 53rd in individual events in China, and was 10th in a team competition with Casey Larson, Kevin Bickner and Decker Dean. He developed as a young ski jumper at the Norge Ski Club about 40 miles northwest of Chicago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.