American midfielder Tyler Adams says receiving online racial abuse is commonplace

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — American midfielder Tyler Adams said receiving online racial abuse has become commonplace for players. Teammates Chris Richards and Folarin Balogun said they were targeted for racial abuse, and the U.S. Soccer Federation issued a statement after Thursday’s 2-1 loss to Panama in the Copa America saying it was “deeply disturbed.” The governing bodies of South America and of North and Central America and the Caribbean issued statements condemning the social media posts.

