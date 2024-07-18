American midfielder Alejandro Zendejas out with broken left leg

MEXICO CITY (AP) — American midfielder Alejandro Zendejas will be sidelined for at least four weeks with a broken left leg after getting injured playing for Club América in Mexico. The 26-year-old was hurt last weekend in the 69th minute of a match against Queretaro, Club América. Zendejas joined the Liga MX team in January 2022 and scored nine goals in his last 30 regular season matches. He has one goal in seven international appearances, last playing for the U.S. at the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

