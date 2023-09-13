American Magic seeks to regain its sea legs in America’s Cup preliminary regatta

The shock of being the first team eliminated from the last America’s Cup has been motivating for the New York Yacht Club’s American Magic. American Magic was the second challenger to begin training in Barcelona for the 37th America’s Cup and it bought two AC40s, the half-size version of the foiling monohulls that will compete next fall for sailing’s biggest prize. It also hired helmsman Tom Slingsby, an Australian who is one of the world’s most competitive and decorated sailors. The American-flagged crew will find out how it compares to two-time defending champion Emirates Team New Zealand and four other challengers in a preliminary regatta this weekend.

