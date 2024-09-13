American Magic helmsman Goodison broke 5 ribs and will miss start of America’s Cup playoffs

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — American Magic co-helmsman Paul Goodison says in a social media post that he broke five ribs when he fell into a an open hatch aboard Patriot after racing last weekend in the America’s Cup challenger trials. The team that is backed by the New York Yacht Club, has been largely mum about Goodison’s injury. The only utterance came when co-helmsman Tom Slingsby said Goodison was hurt when he “had a fall on the boat.” Goodison later posted on social media that he was hurt when he fell into an open hatch in the hull while helping prepare the boat for towing back to port after racing last Saturday.

