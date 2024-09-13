American Magic helmsman Goodison broke 5 ribs and will miss start of America’s Cup playoffs

By JOSEPH WILSON The Associated Press
American Magic's AC75 boat sails during America's Cup Preliminary Regatta ahead of the 37th America's Cup sailing race at the Barcelona's coast, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. The world's oldest international sports trophy, best yachtsmen and cutting-edge design and technology will come together in Barcelona when the 37th edition of the America's Cup starts on Thursday. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort]

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — American Magic co-helmsman Paul Goodison says in a social media post that he broke five ribs when he fell into a an open hatch aboard Patriot after racing last weekend in the America’s Cup challenger trials. The team that is backed by the New York Yacht Club, has been largely mum about Goodison’s injury. The only utterance came when co-helmsman Tom Slingsby said Goodison was hurt when he “had a fall on the boat.” Goodison later posted on social media that he was hurt when he fell into an open hatch in the hull while helping prepare the boat for towing back to port after racing last Saturday.

