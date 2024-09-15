American Magic and Alinghi win to avoid elimination in America’s Cup

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — NYYC American Magic and Switzerland’s Alinghi Red Bull Racing have picked up wins to avoid elimination and keep alive their slims hopes of advancing in the America’s Cup challenger semifinals. American Magic defeated Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli to cut the Italian’s lead to 4-1 in the first-to-five semis. Alinghi beat INEOS Britannia to also cut the rival’s lead to 4-1. American Magic and Alinghi were so far in front in their fifth races that their rivals didn’t bother finishing. Only two races were run on Monday before sailing was suspended for the day because of light winds off Barcelona. Racing will resume on Wednesday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.