American Logan Sargeant trying to hang on in F1 through difficult rookie season

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — It was one year ago this week that a Formula One team announced a future with an American driver. But Logan Sargeant’s rookie season with Williams has been seemingly on the skids ever since. A series of expensive crashes and dismal results that have some wondering if that future is careening toward a quick end. Sargeant returns to the United States Grand Prix this weekend as the only full-time driver this season to not yet score a point.

